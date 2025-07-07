Left Menu

PNB MetLife Reports Remarkable Claim Settlement Ratios for FY2025

PNB MetLife India Insurance showcases impressive claim settlement ratios for FY2025 with individual claims at 99.57% and group claims at 99.72%. Emphasizing speed, empathy, and enhanced digital processes, the company processes a vast number of claims efficiently, maintaining high standards across all demographics and product types.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurgaon | Updated: 07-07-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 15:56 IST
PNB MetLife Reports Remarkable Claim Settlement Ratios for FY2025
PNB MetLife India Insurance Company Limited has reported an impressive claim settlement ratio of 99.57% for individual claims in FY2025, highlighting its unwavering dedication to policyholders. The company's group claim settlement ratio also saw improvement, rising to 99.72% from the previous year's 99.53%.

In the fiscal year 2025, PNB MetLife efficiently processed 5,615 retail claims worth INR 431.35 crore and 8,419 group claims totaling INR 510.77 crore. Notably, 99.99% of claims were resolved within 30 days, with 95% settled in a week and an impressive 33% processed within a single day.

Mahendra Munot, Chief Operations Officer at PNB MetLife, emphasized the company's commitment to speed, empathy, and consistency. He attributed the successful settlement ratios to enhanced digital processes, bringing their motto 'Milkar Life Aage Badhaein' to fruition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

