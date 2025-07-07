Left Menu

India Energy Storage Week 2025: A Launchpad for Innovation

The India Energy Storage Week (IESW 2025) is set to debut over 300 innovations in sectors such as electric vehicles, solar energy, and renewable energy technology. With participation from ministries and companies worldwide, this event aims to fortify India's net-zero emission goals and showcase cutting-edge energy solutions.

Updated: 07-07-2025 16:27 IST
The 11th edition of the India Energy Storage Week (IESW 2025) is poised to be a pivotal event, unveiling over 300 groundbreaking innovations across electric vehicles, charging infrastructure, solar, and renewable energy sectors. Scheduled from July 8-11, the gathering will serve as a nexus for industry giants, government officials, and companies from over 20 countries.

With a focus on advancing towards India's net-zero emission aims, the event will showcase futuristic energy storage solutions, including Lithium Ion, Sodium Ion, and other cutting-edge technologies. The IESW 2025 promises a series of significant announcements, such as Voltra Energy's plans for a Giga factory aimed at revolutionizing India's energy landscape through advanced Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).

In addition to product launches, the event will witness strategic partnerships, including an MoU signing between the India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) and Bundesverband Energiespeicher Systeme (BVES), and collaborations between the Energy and Research Institute (TERI) and the Skill Council for Green Jobs (SCGJ) focusing on skill development in the renewable sector.

