BJP's 'Sheesh Mahal' Jibe Takes Center Stage in Delhi Politics
Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa criticizes AAP over the opulent residence of former CM Arvind Kejriwal, suggesting it could be a five-star hotel. Amidst political jibes, current CM Rekha Gupta's residence undergoes renovation, sparking further debate over expenditure and political priorities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 18:15 IST
- India
Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa renewed his 'Sheesh Mahal' criticism toward the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday, targeting former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence.
Suggesting it is fit for a five-star hotel, Sirsa discussed its luxury features with ANI, including toilet fittings worth Rs 1.25 crore and remote-controlled curtains costing Rs 8 lakh each.
Meanwhile, he defended the criticized renovation costs for current CM Rekha Gupta's residence, arguing the use of Mughal-style terms like 'Maya Mahal' distorts the relatively modest expenditure of Rs 50 lakh for necessary renovations and office spaces.
