Delhi's Political Drama: Sheesh Mahal vs Maya Mahal

Delhi Environment Minister Sirsa criticizes AAP over the opulence of Kejriwal's residence, calling it a potential five-star hotel. He dismisses opposition's 'Maya Mahal' claims regarding CM Rekha Gupta's residence renovations costing around Rs 50 lakh, highlighting differences in spending and criticizing the opposition's rhetoric.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 18:19 IST
Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a renewed attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday criticized the luxurious accommodations of former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, suggesting it could function as a five-star hotel. This critique comes amid disputes over the cost of renovation for current CM Rekha Gupta's residence.

Sirsa emphasized that Kejriwal's residence, mockingly termed 'Sheesh Mahal', boasts extravagant features such as remotely-operated curtains and toilets with seats costing Rs 1.25 crore. Meanwhile, the opposition's 'Maya Mahal' critique of Gupta's renovations, reportedly costing Rs 50 lakh, was dismissed by Sirsa as exaggerated political rhetoric.

Continuing his critique, Sirsa linked the opposition's language to historical and regional biases, underscoring the BJP's narrative in the ongoing Delhi political saga. Gupta's renovations include updated electrical fittings and security installations, with the Public Works Department tendering Rs 60 lakh for these updates at Bungalow Number 1.

