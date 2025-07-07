Railway Police Crack Down on Notorious Train Bag Lifters
Delhi Police's Railway Unit dismantled an interstate gang notorious for lifting bags on trains, arresting four seasoned criminals and recovering stolen assets worth lakhs. The investigation unraveled their cunning tactics, frequently deceptive use of colored bags, and reliance on safe houses to evade authorities.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police's Railway Unit has successfully dismantled an interstate gang notorious for lifting bags on trains and railway premises, as reported by an official. The operation resulted in the arrest of four habitual offenders and the recovery of stolen goods valued at several lakhs of rupees.
DCP Railways KPS Malhotra revealed that on July 3, five bags were reported stolen from a coach in the prestigious Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra SF Express at New Delhi Railway Station. The quick response by the police, aided by CCTV analysis, led them to the Crystal Hotel in Paharganj, New Delhi, where the culprits were apprehended.
The arrested individuals, identified as Amit Kumar, Karan Kumar, Gaurav, and Punit Mahto, hail from Bihar and have extensive criminal histories including theft and organized crime. Police recovered a haul of bags, cash, and mobile phones, while uncovering their clever use of black and blue bags to deceive surveillance efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Northeast Frontier Railway Unveils Scenic Travel Experience with Vistadome Coaches
Neetu Yoshi Limited Gears Up for ₹77 Crore IPO, Eyes Expansion in Railways Sector
Call to Rename Pune Railway Station after Bajirao I Gains Momentum
Controversy Erupts Over Siemens' Locomotive Contract with Indian Railways
Railways Ministry Defends Decision Amid Conflict of Interest Allegations