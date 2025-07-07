Railway Police Crack Down on Notorious Train Bag Lifters

Delhi Police's Railway Unit has successfully dismantled an interstate gang notorious for lifting bags on trains and railway premises, as reported by an official. The operation resulted in the arrest of four habitual offenders and the recovery of stolen goods valued at several lakhs of rupees.

DCP Railways KPS Malhotra revealed that on July 3, five bags were reported stolen from a coach in the prestigious Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra SF Express at New Delhi Railway Station. The quick response by the police, aided by CCTV analysis, led them to the Crystal Hotel in Paharganj, New Delhi, where the culprits were apprehended.

The arrested individuals, identified as Amit Kumar, Karan Kumar, Gaurav, and Punit Mahto, hail from Bihar and have extensive criminal histories including theft and organized crime. Police recovered a haul of bags, cash, and mobile phones, while uncovering their clever use of black and blue bags to deceive surveillance efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)