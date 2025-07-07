Left Menu

Railway Police Crack Down on Notorious Train Bag Lifters

Delhi Police's Railway Unit dismantled an interstate gang notorious for lifting bags on trains, arresting four seasoned criminals and recovering stolen assets worth lakhs. The investigation unraveled their cunning tactics, frequently deceptive use of colored bags, and reliance on safe houses to evade authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 23:18 IST
Interstate gang of bag lifters busted (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police's Railway Unit has successfully dismantled an interstate gang notorious for lifting bags on trains and railway premises, as reported by an official. The operation resulted in the arrest of four habitual offenders and the recovery of stolen goods valued at several lakhs of rupees.

DCP Railways KPS Malhotra revealed that on July 3, five bags were reported stolen from a coach in the prestigious Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra SF Express at New Delhi Railway Station. The quick response by the police, aided by CCTV analysis, led them to the Crystal Hotel in Paharganj, New Delhi, where the culprits were apprehended.

The arrested individuals, identified as Amit Kumar, Karan Kumar, Gaurav, and Punit Mahto, hail from Bihar and have extensive criminal histories including theft and organized crime. Police recovered a haul of bags, cash, and mobile phones, while uncovering their clever use of black and blue bags to deceive surveillance efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

