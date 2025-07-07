Left Menu

Gujarat Leads in Expanding Green Cover Outside Forests

Gujarat has achieved a significant increase in tree cover, expanding by 241.29 sq km outside notified forest areas, as stated in the Forest Survey of India 2023 report. With guidance from local leadership and community involvement, the state's total green cover now constitutes 11.03% of its area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 23:19 IST
Gujarat Leads in Expanding Green Cover Outside Forests
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat is now leading the charge in expanding tree cover outside of notified forest areas, witnessing a significant growth of 241.29 square kilometers, as detailed in the recently released Forest Survey of India (FSI) 2023 report. This achievement is a testament to the state's dedication under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the engagement of eco-conscious citizens and voluntary organizations, as supported by the central government.

The report, unveiled by Forest and Environment Minister Mulubhai Bera and Minister of State Mukeshbhai Patel, indicates that Gujarat's forest and tree cover has risen from 2.8% in 2021 to an impressive 3.38% in 2023. This equates to an increase in the total green cover from 10.41% to 11.03% over the same period. Covering 21,870 square kilometers, Gujarat's recorded forest represents 11.14% of its total geographical area, with forest and tree cover amounting to 21,648.93 square kilometers or 11.03%.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, Gujarat planted a staggering 174.8 million trees, coming second after Uttar Pradesh. The state continues its green initiatives with 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0' and the newly introduced 'Green Aravalli Project'. Extensive social forestry efforts, including creating green pathways, community gardens, and collaborative projects, aim to propel Gujarat closer to the national benchmark of 33% green cover, as per the National Forest Policy of 1988.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025