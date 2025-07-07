Gujarat Leads in Expanding Green Cover Outside Forests

Gujarat is now leading the charge in expanding tree cover outside of notified forest areas, witnessing a significant growth of 241.29 square kilometers, as detailed in the recently released Forest Survey of India (FSI) 2023 report. This achievement is a testament to the state's dedication under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the engagement of eco-conscious citizens and voluntary organizations, as supported by the central government.

The report, unveiled by Forest and Environment Minister Mulubhai Bera and Minister of State Mukeshbhai Patel, indicates that Gujarat's forest and tree cover has risen from 2.8% in 2021 to an impressive 3.38% in 2023. This equates to an increase in the total green cover from 10.41% to 11.03% over the same period. Covering 21,870 square kilometers, Gujarat's recorded forest represents 11.14% of its total geographical area, with forest and tree cover amounting to 21,648.93 square kilometers or 11.03%.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, Gujarat planted a staggering 174.8 million trees, coming second after Uttar Pradesh. The state continues its green initiatives with 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0' and the newly introduced 'Green Aravalli Project'. Extensive social forestry efforts, including creating green pathways, community gardens, and collaborative projects, aim to propel Gujarat closer to the national benchmark of 33% green cover, as per the National Forest Policy of 1988.

(With inputs from agencies.)