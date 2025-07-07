India's Maritime Leap: Government Unveils Rs 5,000 Crore Initiatives to Boost Waterways

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, revealed significant government initiatives aimed at advancing India's maritime sector. These initiatives, backed by a Rs 5,000 crore investment, target boosting infrastructure, improving skill development, and enhancing regional connectivity.

Over the past decade, efforts by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways have nearly doubled port capacities, fostered cruise tourism, and promised to train 50,000 youths from the Northeast in maritime skills. Emphasizing the sector's growth, Sonowal highlighted the government's commitment to making India's ports globally competitive.

Sonowal detailed plans for infrastructure expansion in the Northeast, such as developing cargo terminals at multiple locations, enhancing dredging operations, and creating a network of community jetties. These projects are part of a broader vision to fortify regional trade and connectivity, aligning with PM Narendra Modi's focus on inclusive development.

