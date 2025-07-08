Opposition Moves Supreme Court Against Alleged Rigging of Bihar's Voter Rolls

In a significant political development, the Indian National Congress, alongside multiple opposition parties, has filed a petition with the Supreme Court of India. They challenge the Election Commission's decision to undertake a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar, a move they claim is unconstitutional.

According to Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, who posted about this on his official social media handle, the exercise has created widespread anxiety among Bihar's voters. He alleges that the process, conducted on the behest of the BJP-led Union Government, is part of an effort to disenfranchise voters through mass-scale rigging and mischief.

The Supreme Court, acknowledging the gravity of the matter, has agreed to hear the case on July 10. Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi have set the hearing for the end of the week, allowing the petitioners to notify the Election Commission in advance. Senior advocates representing the opposition asserted that voters who fail to complete necessary documentation face disenfranchisement, despite having voted in previous elections.