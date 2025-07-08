Left Menu

Delhi Tightens Security for Kanwar Yatra 2025: Strategic Zones and Aerial Surveillance in Place

Ahead of the Kanwar Yatra 2025, Delhi Police have ramped up security in Shahdara district. The area is now divided into three zones with 770 personnel deployed, complemented by drone surveillance and 18 Kanwar camps. Uttar Pradesh officials also emphasize maintaining the pilgrimage's sanctity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 10:18 IST
DCP Rohini, Rajeev Ranjan (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In preparation for the Kanwar Yatra 2025, Delhi Police have significantly increased security measures, particularly in the Shahdara district, a key passage for pilgrims. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajeev Ranjan, thorough arrangements have been made to ensure the safety of yatris bringing water from Haridwar or Garh Ganga.

The administration has segmented the district into three zones, from the Apsara border to the Shahdara flyover, with additional smaller zones at Keshav Chowk to Farsh Bazar and Vivek Vihar. A force of 770 personnel has been deployed in these strategic locations, with requests for reinforcements made to external forces.

Monitoring of the area is also enhanced with drone technology, and 18 camps have been set up along dedicated paths for the Kanwar yatris. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, post an aerial survey, emphasized the need for impeccable arrangements and respect for pilgrims' religious sentiments. He advocated for strict penalties against anyone disrespecting the event's sanctity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

