Tragic Witchcraft Allegations Lead to Horror in Bihar Village

A shocking incident in Bihar's Purnia district sees five family members killed in suspected witchcraft-related violence. Authorities have arrested three key suspects, including a minor, amid widespread panic and ongoing investigations. The tragedy, coupled with separate violence in Nalanda, underscores law enforcement challenges in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 11:26 IST
Visuals from Titgaon village (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have arrested three key suspects, including a minor, following the tragic deaths of five family members in Titgaon village, Purnia district, Bihar, in a suspected case of witchcraft-related violence. The victims were allegedly beaten and burnt alive on July 6th, triggering widespread panic in the area.

Purnia District Magistrate Anshul Kumar confirmed that a case has been registered against approximately 23 named individuals, along with an FIR against 150-200 unknown suspects. The village, largely abandoned by residents fearing reprisals, continues to be at the center of an intense police investigation to bring more perpetrators to justice.

Further complicating the region's security landscape, a separate violent incident in Dumrawan, Nalanda district, resulted in the deaths of two children during a clash between groups. Reacting to these events, Union Minister Chirag Paswan criticized the deteriorating law and order in Bihar, highlighting the pressing need for improved governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

