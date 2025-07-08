Tragic Witchcraft Allegations Lead to Horror in Bihar Village

Authorities have arrested three key suspects, including a minor, following the tragic deaths of five family members in Titgaon village, Purnia district, Bihar, in a suspected case of witchcraft-related violence. The victims were allegedly beaten and burnt alive on July 6th, triggering widespread panic in the area.

Purnia District Magistrate Anshul Kumar confirmed that a case has been registered against approximately 23 named individuals, along with an FIR against 150-200 unknown suspects. The village, largely abandoned by residents fearing reprisals, continues to be at the center of an intense police investigation to bring more perpetrators to justice.

Further complicating the region's security landscape, a separate violent incident in Dumrawan, Nalanda district, resulted in the deaths of two children during a clash between groups. Reacting to these events, Union Minister Chirag Paswan criticized the deteriorating law and order in Bihar, highlighting the pressing need for improved governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)