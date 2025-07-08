Kharge Criticizes Bihar's Law and Order Under NDA Rule

In a vehement critique, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge targeted the NDA alliance in Bihar, accusing it of derailing the state's law and order. Kharge pointed to the escalating crime rates, referencing a recent witchcraft-related murder in Purnia and the killings of local businessmen.

Utilizing the platform X, Kharge lambasted the 'opportunistic double-engine government,' alleging that its tenure has plunged Bihar into chaos. He highlighted a series of violent incidents, including the murder of eight businessmen and several attacks on police, claiming they highlight Bihar's law enforcement crisis.

The Congress leader also took aim at the BJP and JDU partnership, blaming it for transforming Bihar into the 'crime capital' of India. With the state's elections approaching, Kharge predicted imminent political change, asserting that the INDIA alliance is poised to steer Bihar towards reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)