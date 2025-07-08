Left Menu

High Court Denies Anticipatory Bail Amid Impersonation Scandal

The Delhi High Court rejected Manoj Kumar Jha's anticipatory bail plea amid accusations of impersonating an IAS officer to acquire sensitive data. Justice Girish Kathpalia cited lack of new evidence, while past denials and Jha's non-cooperation with the investigation contributed to the decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 13:36 IST
The Delhi High Court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Manoj Kumar Jha, who stands accused of impersonating an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer to acquire sensitive information illegally.

Justice Girish Kathpalia delivered the judgment, emphasizing that Jha's latest plea mirrored a previously dismissed appeal from November 2024. The court noted no substantial change in circumstances since the initial denial, underscoring Jha's lack of cooperation with authorities despite interim protection previously granted by a coordinate bench.

The prosecution highlighted Jha's extensive legal troubles, with 12 other cases pending in various states, including Delhi, Kolkata, Bihar, and Punjab. Although Jha's defense argued that the previous bail denial was due solely to his non-participation in the investigation, the court stated that its earlier decision was also influenced by the broader criminal implications of Jha's actions and thorough consideration of the merits of legal arguments presented. Consequently, the plea was dismissed.

