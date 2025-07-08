Green Horizons: Navigating Biochar's Potential in South Africa
Sithandekile Nyathi, employed at Adsorb in Brakpan, South Africa, highlights biochar's promise in job creation and carbon capture despite challenges. The industry, growing globally but facing data and funding issues locally, holds potential for environmental and economic benefits. Experts advocate for more research and supportive policies.
Sithandekile Nyathi, previously a domestic worker, now plays a crucial role in South Africa's pioneering biochar industry at Adsorb, a company dedicated to reducing carbon emissions and fostering job growth. Working in Brakpan, she helps transform wood chips into biochar, a substance lauded for its carbon-capturing capability.
Despite South Africa's abundance of coal resources, initiatives like Adsorb's signal a shift towards sustainable energy. However, the sector faces hurdles such as inadequate funding and high unemployment, complicating the transition. Adsorb's methods, producing eco-friendly activated charcoal, position it as a leader in this emerging field.
As experts call for more research and policy support, the biochar industry's potential as an economic boon remains significant. Adsorb's innovations have already led to substantial carbon sequestration efforts, demonstrating how sustainable industries can thrive with the right backing and incentives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
World Bank Boosts South Africa's Infrastructure with $1.5 Billion Loan
ConCourt at 30: Ramaphosa Urges South Africans to Honour Beacon of Democracy
India-South Africa Forge Deeper Defence Ties through Submarine Cooperation
Severe Cold Front to Hit South Africa: Authorities Urge Public to Brace for Impact
South Africa Recovers R11 Billion in State Capture Funds, Enacts Key Reforms