Empowering Change: The Rise of Young Entrepreneurs in Karbi Anglong

In the remote hills of Karbi Anglong, Assam, a new wave of entrepreneurship is taking shape, spearheaded by a group of determined young leaders. These 'Entre Leaders', nurtured through the Riso Ejang initiative, are turning dreams into reality, fueled by ambition and community spirit.

Riso Ejang, part of a broader program called Youth Engagement towards Financial Prosperity and Self-Actualisation, bridges ecological and social needs with economic growth. Mentored by Dhriiti, an NGO dedicated to promoting youth entrepreneurship, these young individuals are crafting a future that is financially stable and socially just.

The initiative has sparked enthusiasm among local youth, encouraging them to mentor peers and establish community-based businesses. As they learn and grow, these young entrepreneurs are changing the narrative of their region, carrying familial hopes for prosperity and the promise of a brighter tomorrow.

