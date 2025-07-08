Empowering Change: The Rise of Young Entrepreneurs in Karbi Anglong
In Assam's Karbi Anglong hills, young changemakers are transforming their communities through the Riso Ejang initiative. This grassroots effort fosters entrepreneurship among local youth, addressing unemployment and inspiring economic and social change. The program's success lies in mentoring young leaders to instigate lasting, positive impacts.
In the remote hills of Karbi Anglong, Assam, a new wave of entrepreneurship is taking shape, spearheaded by a group of determined young leaders. These 'Entre Leaders', nurtured through the Riso Ejang initiative, are turning dreams into reality, fueled by ambition and community spirit.
Riso Ejang, part of a broader program called Youth Engagement towards Financial Prosperity and Self-Actualisation, bridges ecological and social needs with economic growth. Mentored by Dhriiti, an NGO dedicated to promoting youth entrepreneurship, these young individuals are crafting a future that is financially stable and socially just.
The initiative has sparked enthusiasm among local youth, encouraging them to mentor peers and establish community-based businesses. As they learn and grow, these young entrepreneurs are changing the narrative of their region, carrying familial hopes for prosperity and the promise of a brighter tomorrow.
