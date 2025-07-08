Left Menu

Empowering Change: The Rise of Young Entrepreneurs in Karbi Anglong

In Assam's Karbi Anglong hills, young changemakers are transforming their communities through the Riso Ejang initiative. This grassroots effort fosters entrepreneurship among local youth, addressing unemployment and inspiring economic and social change. The program's success lies in mentoring young leaders to instigate lasting, positive impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Diphu | Updated: 08-07-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 15:11 IST
Empowering Change: The Rise of Young Entrepreneurs in Karbi Anglong
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the remote hills of Karbi Anglong, Assam, a new wave of entrepreneurship is taking shape, spearheaded by a group of determined young leaders. These 'Entre Leaders', nurtured through the Riso Ejang initiative, are turning dreams into reality, fueled by ambition and community spirit.

Riso Ejang, part of a broader program called Youth Engagement towards Financial Prosperity and Self-Actualisation, bridges ecological and social needs with economic growth. Mentored by Dhriiti, an NGO dedicated to promoting youth entrepreneurship, these young individuals are crafting a future that is financially stable and socially just.

The initiative has sparked enthusiasm among local youth, encouraging them to mentor peers and establish community-based businesses. As they learn and grow, these young entrepreneurs are changing the narrative of their region, carrying familial hopes for prosperity and the promise of a brighter tomorrow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025