Himachal Congress Honors Virbhadra Singh Amidst Calamity Concerns

The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee commemorated former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on his fourth death anniversary, highlighting his significant impact on the state's progress. Gathered at the Congress headquarters in Shimla, party leaders, workers, and Singh's family members paid their respects, lauding his enduring legacy in shaping modern Himachal.

HPCC President Pratibha Singh, also Virbhadra Singh's widow, emphasized the importance of following his developmental footsteps. The planned unveiling of Singh's statue faced delays due to monsoon havoc, with senior Congress figures Sonia and Priyanka Gandhi unable to attend as initially scheduled.

Pratibha Singh addressed ongoing rain-induced disasters, reporting severe damage in areas like Seraj and Karsog. She called for bipartisan efforts to address the crisis, expressing concern over unmet central aid for recurring natural calamities. Singh criticized MP Kangana Ranaut's approach, stressing the need for proactive representation of Himachal's plight in Parliament.

