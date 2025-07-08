WeightWatchers Revamps Strategy with New Menopause Program
WeightWatchers has appointed Dr. Kim Boyd as chief medical officer and announced a new program focused on helping women transition through menopause. The initiative will offer prescription treatments and nutritional support, expanding the company's weight management services to include major obesity treatments like Wegovy and Zepbound.
WeightWatchers has announced the appointment of Dr. Kim Boyd as chief medical officer and introduced a strategic program aimed at supporting women through menopause. The program forms part of the company's post-bankruptcy growth strategy.
In an exclusive with Reuters, Boyd, a Stanford alumnus with experience in consumer health startups, outlined plans to enhance WeightWatchers' offerings. These now include major obesity treatments and aim to address the specific needs of people using drugs like Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and Eli Lilly's Zepbound.
CEO Tara Comonte emphasized that the program's comprehensive support would appeal to health insurers and employers seeking to manage costly medications sustainably. The venture into menopause treatment underscores a broader shift in the weight-management market.
