Gujarat Tax Surge: A GST Success Story

Since the introduction of GST in 2017, Gujarat sees a 145% rise in taxpayers, with over 12.46 lakh registered as of FY 2024-25. The state ranks third nationally in taxpayer count and GST revenue, reflecting its economic growth and compliance. Gujarat's GST filings and collections outpace national averages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 17:07 IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Gujarat has emerged as a frontrunner in India's GST landscape, boasting a 145% increase in taxpayer numbers since GST's 2017 rollout. Registrations have surged from 5.15 lakh to an impressive 12.46 lakh as of FY 2024-25, putting Gujarat third nationally in registered taxpayers, according to an official statement.

The state's taxpayer growth rate of 6.38% notably surpasses the national average of 3.86%, highlighting Gujarat's dynamic economic environment and strong tax compliance. Prior to GST's introduction, the state grappled with a convoluted tax system including VAT and CST, posing significant challenges to traders.

Implemented under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, GST replaced such complexities with a unified tax approach, fostering business ease and reducing tax evasion. Gujarat's GST revenue soared to Rs 1,36,748 crore in FY 2024-25, driven by proactive fiscal policies under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The state contributes 8.2% to national GST collections, marking it a key player in India's fiscal scene. It outstripped national growth rates in SGST and IGST revenues, recording a 13.6% rise year-on-year. With timely GST filings and robust administration, Gujarat sets a benchmark in tax compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

