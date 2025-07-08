Bihar's Bold Stand: Swift Justice in Gopal Khemka Murder Case

Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister, Samrat Choudhary, declared on Tuesday that significant progress has been made in the Gopal Khemka murder case, assuring that stringent punishment awaits all involved. Choudhary emphasized that the investigation is thorough, and no one will evade justice for the crime committed against the businessman.

Choudhary reiterated the state's commitment to empowering its police force, ensuring they operate with full autonomy. 'The police are entirely independent,' he stated, stressing that they are free to undertake impartial and robust action against those implicated in the case.

Meanwhile, Bihar Minister Mangal Pandey confirmed that the investigation has revealed all pertinent details about the murder. Earlier, one of the accused was killed in a police encounter near Damaiya Ghat. The police have detained the main suspect, reinforcing the state's zero-tolerance approach to crime.

