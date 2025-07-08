Left Menu

RCB Challenges Tribunal's Stance on Fatal Stadium Stampede

Royal Challengers Bengaluru has approached the Karnataka High Court challenging a Central Administrative Tribunal order that held the team responsible for a fatal stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB claims the findings were premature and made without following principles of natural justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 20:11 IST
Aftermath of stampede at the Chinnaswamy Stadium (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Premier League franchise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), has taken a legal stand by moving the Karnataka High Court. The move comes after an adverse order from the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), which attributed the responsibility for a deadly stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium to the team.

It was noted by CAT that RCB's sudden announcement, following their first IPL title win, drew a massive crowd of 3-5 lakh people, overwhelming local authorities. The team has contested these findings, asserting that they were made without proper adherence to natural justice, as RCB was allegedly not heard during the decision-making process.

The franchise further highlighted that a separate fact-finding inquiry by Bengaluru's District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner is underway, suggesting the CAT's conclusions were premature. RCB also indicated that event permissions were the responsibility of its partners, DNA and KSCA, as per their agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

