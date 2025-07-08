Sikkim's Monsoon Woes: A Five-Year Record Low

Sikkim is embroiled in its worst monsoon season in five years, suffering a staggering 35% shortfall in rainfall from June 1 to July 8, 2025. This alarming data, provided by the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) center in Gangtok, indicates that five out of six districts are experiencing significant water shortages.

The deficit has raised grave concerns about the impacts on agriculture, water supply, and ecological stability. The district of Gyalshing has reported the most severe deficit at -49%, with Gangtok closely following at -37%. Mangan, Pakyong, and Namchi also report critical shortfalls.

In stark contrast to the last four years, which saw either normal or surplus rainfall, 2025 is shaping up to be the most challenging year for Sikkim. Previous records from IMD Gangtok showed surpluses in 2024, 2023, 2022, and 2021, highlighting the severity of the current meteorological crisis.