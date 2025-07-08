Language Tensions Rise in Maharashtra: Equal Respect Calls Amid Protests

In the midst of a heated language debate in Maharashtra, Congress leader Naseer Hussain has called for equal respect for all languages spoken across India. Speaking to ANI, Hussain emphasized the importance of not hurting the sentiments of individuals speaking different languages, amid growing linguistic tensions in the region.

Simultaneously, Maharashtra NavNirman Sena (MNS) workers rallied in Mira Bhayandar to protest the perceived marginalization of regional languages. Led by MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande, the protesters demanded greater respect for Marathi amid recent altercations involving non-Marathi-speaking traders in Mumbai.

The controversy sparked when MNS workers allegedly attacked traders for not using Marathi, a move linked to the party's broader call for increased use of the language in public spaces. With law enforcement stepping in to maintain peace, several protesters were detained despite prior warnings from police to avoid confrontation, highlighting the ongoing tensions.