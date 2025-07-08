Markets in Flux: Tariff Tensions and Trade Deal Anticipation

On Tuesday, major stock indexes saw little change as investors absorbed the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariff policies. The yen continued its decline against the dollar following plans for 25% tariffs on Japanese goods.

Monday saw sell-offs when Trump notified 14 nations of increased U.S. import tariffs effective August 1. Market reactions were calm compared to the April announcement. European shares stayed steady as the EU anticipated a possible trade deal.

Trading sentiment wavered, as Peter Tuz of Chase Investment Counsel noted, with investors awaiting second-quarter earnings. Globally, equities shifted slightly, driven by speculation of U.S.-Asian trade negotiations unfolding before the deadline.

(With inputs from agencies.)