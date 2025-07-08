Left Menu

Markets in Flux: Tariff Tensions and Trade Deal Anticipation

Global markets experienced minor fluctuations as investors reevaluated U.S. President Trump's newly announced tariffs. With major Asian partners like Japan facing high duties, the yen weakened, while hopes for trade deals buoyed some regions. European stocks remained stable, awaiting potential trade agreements.

Updated: 08-07-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 21:38 IST
Markets in Flux: Tariff Tensions and Trade Deal Anticipation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, major stock indexes saw little change as investors absorbed the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariff policies. The yen continued its decline against the dollar following plans for 25% tariffs on Japanese goods.

Monday saw sell-offs when Trump notified 14 nations of increased U.S. import tariffs effective August 1. Market reactions were calm compared to the April announcement. European shares stayed steady as the EU anticipated a possible trade deal.

Trading sentiment wavered, as Peter Tuz of Chase Investment Counsel noted, with investors awaiting second-quarter earnings. Globally, equities shifted slightly, driven by speculation of U.S.-Asian trade negotiations unfolding before the deadline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

