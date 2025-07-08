Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami Ensures Tight Security and Safety for Kanwar Yatra

Ahead of the Kanwar Yatra on July 10, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami held a high-level meeting to discuss security, disaster-readiness, and safety for pilgrims. He emphasized surveillance, traffic control, women's safety, and zero-tolerance against drugs. Health and food safety plans were also confirmed.

With the Kanwar Yatra set to begin on July 10, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami convened a high-level meeting on Tuesday to assess law enforcement, disaster preparation, and safety protocols for the event. Dhami insisted on stringent implementation of verification campaigns in all districts and highlighted the necessity of tight surveillance at state borders.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister urged for continued action against illegal encroachments, ensuring a safe and seamless journey for pilgrims. He advocated for the use of CCTV and drones along the Yatra route and stressed the importance of effective traffic control systems.

In addressing emergency services, Dhami pushed for the deployment of heli-ambulance services and the strengthening of women's safety mechanisms. He also called for real-time monitoring of public grievance systems to bolster public trust. The Chief Minister reiterated a zero-tolerance policy towards drugs, urging department coordination. Special teams will check food safety for the millions of expected pilgrims.

