Tripura Gears Up for Comprehensive Disaster Management Drill

In a major initiative to enhance Tripura's readiness for natural disasters and emergencies, a state-level disaster management drill is scheduled to begin at 7:30 AM on Wednesday. The exercise will take place at key sites in Agartala, including Anandnagar, Vidyasagar, IGM Hospital, and MBB College, as confirmed by an official statement.

The drill will occur at twelve strategically selected locations across the state, with involvement from the National Disaster Management Authority and defense forces. This was detailed in an official press release, indicating a collaborative effort to bolster disaster response capabilities.

Six of the twelve locations will specifically focus on flood scenarios, a pressing issue following the severe floods of August 2024. "This mock exercise is crucial for enhancing our disaster response systems. It aims to test our preparedness and pinpoint areas needing improvement," remarked an official from the State Disaster Management Authority.

Officials remain hopeful that the drill will proceed without complications, providing significant learning benefits for all participating agencies. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)