NIA Cracks Down on LeT's Prison Radicalization Network in Karnataka

In a significant crackdown, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) detained three suspects, including a psychiatrist and a police officer, amid an ongoing investigation into the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group's prison radicalization network. Extensive searches across Karnataka's Bengaluru and Kolar districts led to these arrests.

Authorities conducted raids at five separate locations, seizing an array of digital devices, cash, gold, and incriminating documents. The case centers around the uncovering of arms, ammunition, and explosives, along with digital devices, suggesting a conspiracy to launch terror activities within Bengaluru, aligning with LeT's objectives.

NIA's probe revealed that Nagaraj, a prison psychiatrist, was smuggling mobile phones into the Central Prison in Bengaluru, assisted by Pavithra. Meanwhile, ASI Chan Pasha allegedly facilitated the illegal sharing of prisoner escort information. With fifteen individuals already facing charges, this operation marks a crucial development in the ongoing investigation.