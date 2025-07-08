Left Menu

NIA Cracks Down on LeT's Prison Radicalization Network in Karnataka

The National Investigation Agency arrested three individuals, including a psychiatrist and a police officer, in Karnataka's Bengaluru and Kolar districts for their involvement in the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) prison radicalization case. Seized items include digital devices and evidence of a conspiracy to further the LeT's agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 23:00 IST
NIA Cracks Down on LeT's Prison Radicalization Network in Karnataka
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) detained three suspects, including a psychiatrist and a police officer, amid an ongoing investigation into the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group's prison radicalization network. Extensive searches across Karnataka's Bengaluru and Kolar districts led to these arrests.

Authorities conducted raids at five separate locations, seizing an array of digital devices, cash, gold, and incriminating documents. The case centers around the uncovering of arms, ammunition, and explosives, along with digital devices, suggesting a conspiracy to launch terror activities within Bengaluru, aligning with LeT's objectives.

NIA's probe revealed that Nagaraj, a prison psychiatrist, was smuggling mobile phones into the Central Prison in Bengaluru, assisted by Pavithra. Meanwhile, ASI Chan Pasha allegedly facilitated the illegal sharing of prisoner escort information. With fifteen individuals already facing charges, this operation marks a crucial development in the ongoing investigation.

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025