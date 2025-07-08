EAC Fosters Unity Through Inter ALG Football Tournament

The Eastern Air Command (EAC) launched an Inter ALG Football Tournament as part of its outreach initiative, aimed at fostering camaraderie among Air Warriors stationed at Advanced Landing Grounds (ALGs) and the local civilian community, as announced by Defence Guwahati in a press release. The event sought not only to build strong communal ties but also to encourage sportsmanship and showcase local athletic talent.

On social media platform X, Eastern Air Command IAF highlighted the tournament's culmination, where the final match was held at Itanagar on July 8, 2025. The prestigious event was attended by Lieutenant General KT Parnaik (Retd), the Hon'ble Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, who officiated as the Chief Guest, with local participants adding fervor to the competition. The showdown featured teams from Along and Pasighat, with the latter emerging victorious.

The Chief Guest, applauding the enthusiastic participation, underscored the value of integrating sports into daily life. Air Marshal Surat Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of EAC and the event's Chief Patron, extended gratitude to the state administration and local ALG communities for their crucial support. Team Pasighat celebrated a 4-2 win, marking a successful conclusion to the tournament.

