Left Menu

EAC Fosters Unity Through Inter ALG Football Tournament

The Eastern Air Command organized an Inter ALG Football Tournament to promote camaraderie among Air Warriors and the local population. The event culminated with Team Pasighat winning the final match. Governor Parnaik and Air Marshal Singh emphasized the importance of sports in daily life during the event at Itanagar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 23:08 IST
EAC Fosters Unity Through Inter ALG Football Tournament
Football tournament conducted by Headquarters Eastern Air Command. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Eastern Air Command (EAC) launched an Inter ALG Football Tournament as part of its outreach initiative, aimed at fostering camaraderie among Air Warriors stationed at Advanced Landing Grounds (ALGs) and the local civilian community, as announced by Defence Guwahati in a press release. The event sought not only to build strong communal ties but also to encourage sportsmanship and showcase local athletic talent.

On social media platform X, Eastern Air Command IAF highlighted the tournament's culmination, where the final match was held at Itanagar on July 8, 2025. The prestigious event was attended by Lieutenant General KT Parnaik (Retd), the Hon'ble Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, who officiated as the Chief Guest, with local participants adding fervor to the competition. The showdown featured teams from Along and Pasighat, with the latter emerging victorious.

The Chief Guest, applauding the enthusiastic participation, underscored the value of integrating sports into daily life. Air Marshal Surat Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of EAC and the event's Chief Patron, extended gratitude to the state administration and local ALG communities for their crucial support. Team Pasighat celebrated a 4-2 win, marking a successful conclusion to the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025