SpaceX Reaches Stellar Valuation in Latest Share Sale
SpaceX has reportedly achieved a valuation of approximately $400 billion following its latest share sale, according to Bloomberg News. This significant milestone highlights the company's accelerated growth and prominent position in the private space exploration sector.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 00:04 IST
SpaceX, the private aerospace manufacturer and space transportation company founded by Elon Musk, has reportedly reached a substantial valuation milestone.
According to a Bloomberg News report, the valuation stands at around $400 billion following a recent share sale, marking a significant achievement for the firm.
This development underscores SpaceX's rapidly growing influence and innovativeness in the fields of space exploration and technology.
