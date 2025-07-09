Stocks Stagnate Amid Trump's Global Tariff Escalation

Major stock indexes held steady on Tuesday as investors processed President Donald Trump's ongoing tariff measures. With target imports broadened to include a 50% tariff on copper, potential levies on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals loom.

The stock market reactions mirrored a restrained response compared to April's sweeping announcements, which hinted countries might seek trade negotiations before further measures take effect on August 1. Concurrently, European stocks remained firm amid expectations of a trade deal by Wednesday.

Japan's Nikkei recovered from early losses while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index rose 0.5%. With economic stakes high, particularly for Southeast Asia, intensified U.S. tariffs remain a central concern as geopolitical tensions persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)