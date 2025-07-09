Left Menu

Trade Talk Optimism Lifts China Stocks Amid Factory Deflation Concerns

Mainland China stocks saw slight gains following U.S. President Trump's positive remarks on trade talks with China, although factory deflation limited the rise. Trump announced new tariffs on various imports, refraining from involving China, potentially boosting short-term market sentiment. Deepening producer deflation in China remains a concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 09-07-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 10:10 IST
Trade Talk Optimism Lifts China Stocks Amid Factory Deflation Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Mainland China's equities experienced a modest uplift on Wednesday in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's positive comments regarding ongoing trade discussions with Beijing. However, the upward trajectory was capped by factory deflation, reflecting manufacturers cutting prices amidst fragile demand.

At mid-session, the Shanghai Composite index posted a 0.3% rise, with the blue-chip CSI300 index advancing 0.32%. Conversely, Hong Kong's stocks showed downward momentum. Trump announced a 50% tariff on copper imports alongside looming levies on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals, exacerbating his extensive trade confrontations.

Echoing optimism about trade talks, Trump detailed cordial relations with China and an upcoming tariff note to the EU. Analyst Deng Lijun suggested Sino-U.S. trade tension ease might uplift A-share risk appetite following possible tariff agreements, despite China's worsening producer deflation raising policy concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025