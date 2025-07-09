Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Joins 'Bihar Bandh' in Protest Against Voter List Revisions

Rahul Gandhi joined the 'Bihar Bandh' to protest against the Election Commission's voter list revisions ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections. Congress leaders criticized the revision process, fearing voter disenfranchisement due to document requirements. Protests included roadblocks and tyre burning, with opposition uniting against perceived electoral manipulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 11:04 IST
Rahul Gandhi reaches Patna to join Bharat Bandh protest (Photo/X@INCIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrived in Patna on Wednesday to participate in the 'Bihar Bandh' protests. These demonstrations, organized by the INDIA bloc, are in opposition to the Election Commission of India's Special Intensive Revision of the voter list, a move seen as crucial before the upcoming assembly polls.

Bihar Congress President Rajesh Ram commented on Gandhi's involvement, stating that Gandhi consistently stands with the people in times of crisis. 'Today, with voting rights under threat, Rahul Gandhi joins us to fight,' Ram told ANI. Ram further criticized Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar for the timing of the electoral roll update, suggesting it should have occurred before the Lok Sabha elections.

On the ground, Congress activists obstructed traffic as part of the protest. One Congress worker declared their determination to continue disruptions until their demands are met. Additionally, collaboration between opposition parties, including the Mahagathbandhan, saw actions like burning tyres on National Highway 30, reflecting deep concerns over the electoral roll revision process and the potentially disenfranchising documentation requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

