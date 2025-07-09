Heavy Rains Paralyze Nagpur: CM Fadnavis Monitors Response Efforts

Amidst relentless rains causing severe waterlogging in Nagpur, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assessed the situation on Wednesday, after the city faced significant disruption. The Chief Minister, in coordination with the Nagpur District Collector, Nagpur Municipal Corporation Commissioner, and Police Commissioner, confirmed that the situation was under control.

Emergency response units, including teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), are on standby. Local authorities soundly prepared for any exigency arising from a heavy rainfall warning. The administration declared a school holiday as a preventive measure.

For residents like those in New Narsala, the flooding remains an annual ordeal. Reports from locals and municipal officials spotlight submerged cars and homes, threatening daily mobility. The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) is actively engaging in rescue operations. NMC's surveillance identified waterlogged regions, leading to urgent assistance calls and the deployment of rafts and dewatering pumps.