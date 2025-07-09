Ujjain School Holidays Spark Political Clash Amid Mahakal Celebrations

An administrative order from the Ujjain district has ignited a political debate after mandating school holidays on Mondays during the month of Shravan. This decision correlates with the traditional Mahakal Sawari procession, an event deeply embedded in local tradition.

The order, effective from July 14 to August 11, was issued by Ujjain Collector Raushan Kumar Singh. It stipulates that all government and private schools within the Ujjain Municipal Corporation limits will close every Monday. To compensate for the disruption, schools are directed to remain open on the preceding Sundays.

Congress MLA Arif Masood criticized the move as irrelevant and politically motivated, accusing the collector of trying to curry favor with the Chief Minister. In contrast, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma defended the order, framing it as a move to honor local traditions and meet public needs, while dismissing Congress's criticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)