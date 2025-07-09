Left Menu

Ujjain School Holidays Spark Political Clash Amid Mahakal Celebrations

A recent directive declaring Mondays as school holidays in Ujjain during the Shravan month stirs political controversy between BJP and Congress. The decision, aimed at facilitating the traditional Mahakal Sawari, has been criticized by Congress as politically motivated, while BJP defends it as catering to public sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 12:12 IST
BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma (L) and Congress MLA Arif Masood (R) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An administrative order from the Ujjain district has ignited a political debate after mandating school holidays on Mondays during the month of Shravan. This decision correlates with the traditional Mahakal Sawari procession, an event deeply embedded in local tradition.

The order, effective from July 14 to August 11, was issued by Ujjain Collector Raushan Kumar Singh. It stipulates that all government and private schools within the Ujjain Municipal Corporation limits will close every Monday. To compensate for the disruption, schools are directed to remain open on the preceding Sundays.

Congress MLA Arif Masood criticized the move as irrelevant and politically motivated, accusing the collector of trying to curry favor with the Chief Minister. In contrast, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma defended the order, framing it as a move to honor local traditions and meet public needs, while dismissing Congress's criticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

