Delhi Police Nab Trans-Inspired Bangladeshi Nationals for Illegal Stay

Delhi Police apprehend seven Bangladeshi nationals, including five disguised as transgender individuals, for living illegally in India. They were found near Mukandpur Flyover without valid documents and will face deportation. Authorities continue to crack down on such violations with fresh proceedings in collaboration with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 14:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
In a recent operation by the Delhi Police, seven Bangladeshi nationals, including five individuals masquerading as transgender people, were apprehended for illegally residing in India without valid documentation. The police conducted checks based on intelligence inputs in the Jahangirpuri area, where these individuals were found begging under the Mukandpur Flyover in North West Delhi.

Upon interrogation, it was revealed that they were indeed Bangladeshi nationals living without visas, permits, or travel documents, violating the Foreigners Act, 1946 and other relevant immigration laws. The group had gone to great lengths to disguise themselves as women, employing tactics such as heavy makeup, sarees or salwar suits, wigs, and modified voice and mannerisms to appear feminine.

Legal procedures for their deportation have been initiated alongside the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO). Earlier, the police had also detained five other Bangladeshi nationals, including a woman and an infant, for illegal residency in Delhi, continuing the crackdown on immigration law violators.

