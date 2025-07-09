Britain's Offshore Windfall: $10 Billion Clean Energy Deal
The UK has announced a major investment deal worth $10 billion with Japan's Sumitomo Corporation. This partnership focuses on advancing clean energy initiatives, specifically offshore wind and hydrogen projects, over the next decade, reflecting a significant step in sustainable infrastructure development.
London | Updated: 09-07-2025
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The UK government has unveiled a landmark agreement with Japan's Sumitomo Corporation, promising to inject $10 billion into clean energy infrastructure over the next decade.
This deal, valued at 7.5 billion pounds, aims to accelerate the development of offshore wind and hydrogen projects.
It's expected to significantly bolster the UK's transition to sustainable energy sources.
