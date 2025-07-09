Dharna Drama: Rao's Push to Reclaim Land for Hyderabad Sports Vision
In a decisive move to prioritize sports infrastructure, Senior Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao staged a day-long dharna near Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. Rao's demand was clear: reclaim the land adjacent to the stadium for the development of sports facilities, a move he insists is critical for Hyderabad's ambition to become a sports city.
Rao vehemently criticized past state government decisions, specifically targeting the sale of the land to a private entity under the KCR administration. 'Whenever there was an IPL match, thousands of vehicles used to park here,' Rao told ANI, pointing out the need for continued public access. He voiced his support for Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who envisions transforming Hyderabad into a sports city by 2026.
In a connected effort, CM Revanth Reddy has formally approached Union Sports Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya, advocating for Telangana to host the 'Khelo India Games 2026.' Reddy's ambitious plans, requiring a budget of Rs 100 crore, include developing a range of sports facilities across the state, reinforcing his commitment to the sports infrastructure vision.
