Markets React to Trump's Tariff Moves and Nvidia's Milestone

Major stock indexes saw an uptick on Wednesday as Nvidia hit a groundbreaking $4-trillion market valuation, capturing global investor attention.

However, U.S. President Donald Trump's unexpected tariff declarations cast a shadow, particularly his 50% tariff on imported copper, which sent copper prices soaring.

Markets are closely monitoring further announcements as tariffs may potentially disrupt economic stability. Meanwhile, investors are gauging reactions from the Federal Reserve amid inflation concerns.