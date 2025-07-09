Left Menu

Bharat Bandh: Trade Unions Unite Against Labour Reforms

Over 25 crore Indian workers, backed by political parties, protested nationwide against new labour codes and demanded the Old Pension Scheme's reinstatement. The Bharat Bandh, initially slated for May, was rescheduled to July due to India-Pakistan hostilities. Protests saw varied regional impacts and involved top political leaders voicing workers' concerns.

Visuals of Bharat Bandh rally in Bhubaneswar, Odisha (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
More than 25 crore Indian workers, aligned with Central Trade Unions and left-oriented political parties, protested on Wednesday in a nationwide Bharat Bandh. Their demands included rolling back the new labour codes and restoring the Old Pension Scheme. The workers accused the central government of ignoring labour rights in its economic reforms.

The Bharat Bandh, first called on May 20, was postponed to July 9 due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan, spurred by the Pahalgam attack in April and India's Operation Sindoor in May. Protests spanned Delhi, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and West Bengal, with many political parties supporting the strike.

In Bihar, Congress and RJD voiced concerns over electoral roll revisions, alleging potential voter disenfranchisement. Senior INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, accused the NDA of undermining fair elections. The protests led to clashes in some areas, while disrupting transport and commerce in others, highlighting regional disparities in protest impact.

