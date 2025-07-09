Trump's Tariffs Threaten South African Citrus Economy

U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to implement a 30% tariff on South African exports is likely to deliver a severe economic blow to white farmers in the region, despite his vocal support for their plight.

Trump's tariffs, effective from August 1, revoke the preferential trade status South African citrus and other goods previously enjoyed under the Africa Growth and Opportunities Act. This policy shift follows unfounded claims by Trump of persecution of white South Africans. It has resulted in cutbacks in aid to the country and critical dialogue with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Affected citrus industry sources highlight significant potential economic fallout, with President Ramaphosa promising ongoing discussions with Washington and exploration of new markets despite challenges in entering them. The tariffs pose an existential threat to many South African farmers uniquely dependent on the U.S. market for their produce.