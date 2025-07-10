Left Menu

Heroic Efforts Amidst Landslides: Chamoli Police & Home Guard Respond to Heavy Rains

Heavy rains provoke landslides in Chamoli, prompting police and a Home Guard to clear blocked roads. The Badrinath Highway faces repeated blockages while ongoing restoration continues on Rudraprayag-Badrinath road. Localized landslides anticipated amid heavy rains across multiple regions as per the Indian Meteorological Department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 10:39 IST
Heroic Efforts Amidst Landslides: Chamoli Police & Home Guard Respond to Heavy Rains
Home Guard personnel removes boulders from Gopeshwar-Ghingran road (Photo/@chamolipolice). Image Credit: ANI
Chamoli Police commended a Home Guard personnel on Thursday for his decisive action in clearing boulders from the Gopeshwar-Ghingran road, after torrential rains caused substantial blockages in the area. Sharing images on various platforms, the police highlighted the unwavering duty displayed by the Home Guard who took immediate control of the situation.

In a related development, the Badrinath National Highway near Nandprayag was rendered impassable due to debris on Thursday morning. Authorities at Chamoli Police reported this blockade alongside visuals showcasing the extent of disruption. However, by 6:35 AM, the section near Kameda was cleared and reopened for traffic flow, reflecting a swift response from local agencies.

Continued downpours have also triggered landslides along the Rudraprayag-Badrinath route, trapping travelers for hours. One affected passenger, Dilpreet, recounted being stranded while en route to Rishikesh. Responders, including cranes, are actively working to restore accessibility. The Indian Meteorological Department warns of persisting severe rainfall across multiple states, sparking concerns over potential landslides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

