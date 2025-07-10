Mumbai Unveils Sindoor Bridge: A New Era of Connectivity

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday inaugurated the Sindoor Bridge in Mumbai, marking the replacement of the historic 150-year-old Carnac Bridge. The new bridge connects the eastern and western corridors of South Mumbai, providing a vital transit route for residents and commuters in the area.

The decision to rename the bridge as Sindoor derives from Operation Sindoor, a military operation hailed as a decisive response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Chief Minister Fadnavis expressed the sentiment that the operation 'resides in the hearts of Indians' and deemed the name change necessary as a shift from the legacy of Carnac, described as a 'tyrannical Governor.'

The Sindoor Bridge, completed under the supervision of Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar, will open to the public today at 3 pm. The bridge spans 328 meters with two steel girders each 70 meters long, offering enhanced traffic flow around crucial junctions such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Mohammad Ali Road. Its construction, completed in record time according to Fadnavis, exemplifies the dedication of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and their commitment to solving the infrastructure challenges of Mumbai.

