Relief for Commuters as Key Highway Opens after Landslide in Chamoli, Uttarakhand

Traffic movement is back to normal on the road near Nandprayag in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, thanks to the efficient work by the state authorities in clearing landslide debris. The area had faced a traffic blockade due to heavy rainfall causing debris to obstruct the passage.

Chamoli Police shared footage showing the previously blocked road, now cleared, restoring access for travelers. The announcement came via a post, indicating that the Nandprayag blockade had been addressed efficiently.

Earlier updates mentioned the Badrinath National Highway being blocked due to landslides, disrupting traffic flow. As of 6:35 AM, officials confirmed the reopening near Kameda, easing the passage for vehicles on this crucial route. Meanwhile, landslide restoration continues along the Rudraprayag-Badrinath stretch amid an alert for further heavy rainfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)