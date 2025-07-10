Relief for Commuters as Key Highway Opens after Landslide in Chamoli, Uttarakhand
Traffic has resumed on the road near Nandprayag, Chamoli district, following the clearance of debris from heavy rain-induced landslides. Chamoli Police confirmed the reopening of the Badrinath National Highway, while restoration efforts continue on affected routes amid ongoing heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand.
- Country:
- India
Traffic movement is back to normal on the road near Nandprayag in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, thanks to the efficient work by the state authorities in clearing landslide debris. The area had faced a traffic blockade due to heavy rainfall causing debris to obstruct the passage.
Chamoli Police shared footage showing the previously blocked road, now cleared, restoring access for travelers. The announcement came via a post, indicating that the Nandprayag blockade had been addressed efficiently.
Earlier updates mentioned the Badrinath National Highway being blocked due to landslides, disrupting traffic flow. As of 6:35 AM, officials confirmed the reopening near Kameda, easing the passage for vehicles on this crucial route. Meanwhile, landslide restoration continues along the Rudraprayag-Badrinath stretch amid an alert for further heavy rainfall.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- landslide
- traffic
- Chamoli
- restoration
- highway
- Uttarakhand
- rainfall
- debris
- vehicles
- route
ALSO READ
India's Monsoon Rainfall Boosts Kharif Crop Prospects Amid Uneven Distribution
Tragic Blaze: Chemical Tanker Overturns on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway
Mastermind of Rs 7.14 Crore Investment Scam Caught in Uttarakhand
India Launches AI-Powered Smart Traffic System on Delhi's Highways
Uttarakhand Honors Democracy Fighters on Emergency's 50th Anniversary