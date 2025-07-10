Left Menu

Inferno Erupts at Andhra Pradesh Furniture Factory, Panic Ensues

A significant fire engulfed a furniture factory in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru district, causing alarm among nearby residents. Firefighters are diligently working to extinguish the blaze. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported. Further information is awaited.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A significant fire erupted at a furniture and cushioning factory in Vangayagudem, located in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru district, on Thursday, officials confirmed. The blaze prompted an immediate response from firefighting personnel, who remain actively engaged in efforts to control the fire.

The factory's proximity to the One Town Cancer Hospital heightened concerns as thick smoke and visible flames spread panic among local residents. Despite the intense situation, the Eluru fire station reported that no casualties or injuries have been documented thus far.

Authorities and fire station officials are closely monitoring developments as they await further details on the incident. Residents are advised to stay vigilant. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

