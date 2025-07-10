Left Menu

29 Years On: Key Accused in 1998 Coimbatore Blast Finally Captured

After remaining on the run for nearly 29 years, Sadiq alias Tailor Raja, a key accused in the 1998 Coimbatore bomb blast case, has been captured and remanded to judicial custody. His arrest marks a major success for the Anti-Terrorism Squad and Coimbatore Police in tackling long-pending terrorism cases.

Updated: 10-07-2025 16:20 IST
Visuals from PRS (Police Recruit School) campus where he has been brought and kept. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man who evaded authorities for almost three decades has finally been captured. Sadiq, widely known as Tailor Raja, was taken into custody in connection with the notorious 1998 Coimbatore bomb blasts that left 58 dead and injured over 250 others.

Authorities detailed that Sadiq, who hails from Coimbatore, had been on the lam since 1996. He managed to avoid arrest until a recent operation led by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Coimbatore City Police in Karnataka's Vijayapura district.

This arrest comes amid a broader crackdown, with recent apprehensions of other wanted terrorists like Abubacker Siddique and Mohamed Ali alias Yunus in Andhra Pradesh. The 1998 explosions, orchestrated with improvised explosive devices in various public places, had instilled fear across the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

