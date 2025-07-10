Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Farmers Urged to Insure Kharif Crops by July 31

The Uttar Pradesh government has set a deadline of July 31 for farmers to insure their kharif crops under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY). Farmers can register through banks, service centers, or online, with a minimal premium paid by them. The scheme offers comprehensive coverage against natural disasters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 10-07-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 18:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a July 31 deadline for insuring kharif crops such as paddy, jowar, and bajra. This comes under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), which ensures minimal premium costs for farmers while providing extensive coverage against various natural calamities.

Farmers can register their crops via banks, common service centers, or the official portal at www.pmfby.gov.in. A helpline, 14447, is available for support with registration, claims, or documentation. The PMFBY scheme is active across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh, helping stabilize income and safeguard against crop production risks.

Required documentation includes Aadhaar, Khatauni, bank passbook, and precise crop declarations to prevent complications during damage assessments. Farmers must report crop damage within 72 hours for timely claim processing. The government encourages farmers to utilize the scheme and protect their crops before the July 31 deadline.

