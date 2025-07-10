Tragedy Strikes Fishermen off Murudeshwar Coast: One Dead, Another Missing

A tragic event transpired off the coast of Murudeshwar in Uttara Kannada district as a fishing boat capsized on Thursday morning, resulting in one death and the disappearance of another fisherman.

The ill-fated voyage involved four fishermen aboard a gillnet boat reportedly owned by Janardhan A Harikanth that succumbed to strong waves.

Madhav Harikanth, aged 45, unfortunately drowned and was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Meanwhile, the search continues for the missing Venkatesh Annappa Harikanth, 26, with local fishermen, residents, and law enforcement involved in ongoing efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)