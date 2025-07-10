Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Minister Critiques Aid and Campus Crisis Amid Flood Devastation

In the wake of severe floods in Himachal Pradesh, Minister Jagat Singh Negi announced the relocation of a flood-impacted horticulture college due to safety challenges. He criticized the central government for inadequate aid and called for legislative reforms against unplanned construction near water bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 19:35 IST
Himachal Pradesh Minister Critiques Aid and Campus Crisis Amid Flood Devastation
Himachal Revenue, Horticulture and Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move by the Himachal Pradesh government, state Revenue, Horticulture and Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi has unveiled plans to relocate the flood-ravaged College of Horticulture and Forestry from Thunag to the safer locale of Sundernagar. This decision comes after heavy rains and flash floods severely damaged infrastructure, raising safety alarms for the students and faculty members.

As Minister Negi addressed the press, he emphasized the urgency of safeguarding students, stating the shift to Sundernagar is necessary due to the compromised state of the Thunag campus. The college, under the aegis of the state's Horticulture University, faced widespread destruction in late June, affecting nearly 300 students. Fortunately, many were off-campus when the disaster struck.

Moreover, Minister Negi criticized the central government's inadequate disaster aid, accusing them of biased assistance towards the state. Comparing damage assessments and received aid, Negi highlighted the disparity in the financial support offered. He also indicated plans for new legislation to regulate reckless construction by riverbanks to mitigate future disasters.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025