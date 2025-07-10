Himachal Pradesh Minister Critiques Aid and Campus Crisis Amid Flood Devastation

In a decisive move by the Himachal Pradesh government, state Revenue, Horticulture and Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi has unveiled plans to relocate the flood-ravaged College of Horticulture and Forestry from Thunag to the safer locale of Sundernagar. This decision comes after heavy rains and flash floods severely damaged infrastructure, raising safety alarms for the students and faculty members.

As Minister Negi addressed the press, he emphasized the urgency of safeguarding students, stating the shift to Sundernagar is necessary due to the compromised state of the Thunag campus. The college, under the aegis of the state's Horticulture University, faced widespread destruction in late June, affecting nearly 300 students. Fortunately, many were off-campus when the disaster struck.

Moreover, Minister Negi criticized the central government's inadequate disaster aid, accusing them of biased assistance towards the state. Comparing damage assessments and received aid, Negi highlighted the disparity in the financial support offered. He also indicated plans for new legislation to regulate reckless construction by riverbanks to mitigate future disasters.