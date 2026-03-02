Golden Prospects: NBFCs Shine in the Gold Loan Sector

Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) specializing in gold loans are poised for increased profitability, with returns on managed assets expected to rise to between 4.25-4.5% next fiscal year, according to a Crisil report. This anticipated growth is fueled by strong demand and enhanced operational efficiency, despite increasing competition within the sector.

The report highlights a promising outlook for NBFCs, with their assets under management expected to grow at an annualized rate of 40%, far outstripping branch additions. In the first nine months of the current fiscal year, branch productivity for these firms surged by 30%, showcasing their growing efficiency.

Larger gold-loan NBFCs are particularly well-positioned to benefit from operating leverage, supported by strong franchises and higher business volumes per branch. Conversely, mid-sized NBFCs, while facing higher short-term expenses, are focusing their efforts on Tier 2 and 3 markets, areas with less competition from banks and larger entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)