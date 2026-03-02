Golden Prospects: NBFCs Shine in the Gold Loan Sector
Non-banking financial companies focusing on gold loans are projected to achieve higher profitability in the medium term. With robust demand and improved operating efficiency, their assets under management are expected to grow significantly. Larger NBFCs are positioned to leverage this growth, despite rising competition from banks.
- Country:
- India
Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) specializing in gold loans are poised for increased profitability, with returns on managed assets expected to rise to between 4.25-4.5% next fiscal year, according to a Crisil report. This anticipated growth is fueled by strong demand and enhanced operational efficiency, despite increasing competition within the sector.
The report highlights a promising outlook for NBFCs, with their assets under management expected to grow at an annualized rate of 40%, far outstripping branch additions. In the first nine months of the current fiscal year, branch productivity for these firms surged by 30%, showcasing their growing efficiency.
Larger gold-loan NBFCs are particularly well-positioned to benefit from operating leverage, supported by strong franchises and higher business volumes per branch. Conversely, mid-sized NBFCs, while facing higher short-term expenses, are focusing their efforts on Tier 2 and 3 markets, areas with less competition from banks and larger entities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SWR Triumphs with Record Revenue Growth in 2025-26
Hims & Hers Health Faces Regulatory and Expansion Challenges Amid Growth Ambitions
West Bengal's Next Growth Wave: A Strategic Convergence of Business and Sports
India-Canada Economic Ambitions: Partnership for Growth
BJP's Vision for West Bengal: A Month to Tackle Crime, a Decade for Job Growth