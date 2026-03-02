Left Menu

Golden Prospects: NBFCs Shine in the Gold Loan Sector

Non-banking financial companies focusing on gold loans are projected to achieve higher profitability in the medium term. With robust demand and improved operating efficiency, their assets under management are expected to grow significantly. Larger NBFCs are positioned to leverage this growth, despite rising competition from banks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 20:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) specializing in gold loans are poised for increased profitability, with returns on managed assets expected to rise to between 4.25-4.5% next fiscal year, according to a Crisil report. This anticipated growth is fueled by strong demand and enhanced operational efficiency, despite increasing competition within the sector.

The report highlights a promising outlook for NBFCs, with their assets under management expected to grow at an annualized rate of 40%, far outstripping branch additions. In the first nine months of the current fiscal year, branch productivity for these firms surged by 30%, showcasing their growing efficiency.

Larger gold-loan NBFCs are particularly well-positioned to benefit from operating leverage, supported by strong franchises and higher business volumes per branch. Conversely, mid-sized NBFCs, while facing higher short-term expenses, are focusing their efforts on Tier 2 and 3 markets, areas with less competition from banks and larger entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

