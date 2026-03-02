France's Nuclear Arsenal Boost Amid Global Tensions
France plans to expand and reinforce its nuclear arsenal in response to increasing global conflict risks, as announced by President Emmanuel Macron. This strategy aims to strengthen the country's deterrent capabilities amid geopolitical upheaval. Macron made this statement during a speech at a submarine base in Brittany.
Addressing potential threats, Macron highlighted the current period of geopolitical instability, which he deemed 'fraught with risk,' during a speech at a submarine base in Brittany.
Emphasizing the need for a robust deterrent model, Macron advocated for a 'hardening' of France's nuclear strategy to help safeguard national and global security.
