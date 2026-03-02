France's Nuclear Arsenal Boost Amid Global Tensions

France is set to expand and enhance its nuclear arsenal, responding to the growing global conflicts that risk crossing into nuclear warfare, President Emmanuel Macron announced on Monday.

Addressing potential threats, Macron highlighted the current period of geopolitical instability, which he deemed 'fraught with risk,' during a speech at a submarine base in Brittany.

Emphasizing the need for a robust deterrent model, Macron advocated for a 'hardening' of France's nuclear strategy to help safeguard national and global security.

(With inputs from agencies.)