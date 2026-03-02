Mystery Shrouds Death of Arunachal Official

An Arunachal Pradesh government official was discovered dead in peculiar circumstances at a bus stop shed along the Chimpu-Hollongi route on Monday morning, raising suspicions of foul play, the police reported.

The victim, identified as Chungma Bagang, an upper division clerk in the Sagalee PWD division, was found with his neck tied to the structure and limbs bound, attracting attention of passersby and leading to an immediate police report.

Police have initiated a case following a complaint by Bagang's son and have begun investigating by forming multiple teams to examine CCTV footage and gather statements from those acquainted with the deceased.