Telangana Takes Major Step in OBC Reservation for Local Polls

Telangana's cabinet has approved a 42% reservation for OBCs in local elections, inspired by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, this initiative aims to fulfill promises within a year, pending central approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 22:38 IST
Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move, Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar announced that the state cabinet has taken a decisive step towards implementing 42% reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in local body elections. This decision, announced on Thursday, comes under the aegis of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who has instructed his officials to ensure that the necessary actions are taken to implement this change in the upcoming elections.

The initiative has been credited to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, with Transport Minister Prabhakar acknowledging the commitment made during Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra as a catalyst. The government has already directed officials to begin implementing the 42% reservation immediately, signaling a strong intent to follow through on the promise made to the OBC community across the state.

Expressing the government's resolve, Minister Prabhakar stated to ANI, "Under Rahul Gandhi Ji's leadership, the commitment from the Bharat Jodo Yatra is being realized by the Telangana government. With this cabinet decision, we are setting a role model by providing 42% reservation for OBCs." The plan is to execute this decision promptly, announcing ordered ground-level actions under Chief Minister Reddy's leadership to uphold a one-year commitment schedule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

